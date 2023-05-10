check.jpg

MAYOR BUZ Craft and aldermen accept a $222,000 check from Reed Insurance. The check was a rebate for their Vidalia’s workers compensation company. The town’s claims continued to be low, so the company rebated approximately 40 percent of their annual premium. Pictured were: (left to right) Alderman Robert Gardner, Aldermen Tommy Probst, Reed Insurance Representative Charlie Hugg, Craft, Alderman Brent Smith, Reed Insurance Representative Beaux Pilgrim, Alderwoman Rosa Demby and Alderman Jon Betts. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis)

Vidalia aldermen amended two zoning ordinances in order for a RaceWay convenience store to be built within the town’s corporate limits.

