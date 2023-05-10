Vidalia aldermen amended two zoning ordinances in order for a RaceWay convenience store to be built within the town’s corporate limits.
Aldermen took the action at their regular May 9 monthly meeting.
The store will be located on three acres across from Walmart, according to John Thompson civil engineer and project designer. The brick store will be 3,000 square foot and sell gas in front capable of serving 16 cars and diesel in the back capable of serving three 18 wheelers.
The property had to be rezoned from a commercial mixed to community commercial.
The original zoning “restricts your building to be 15 feet or less off the property line,” according to Thompson.
The amendment excluded a zoning ordinance restricting the color of electronic lights to only amber or white and allowed sign size to be more than 32 square feet and at a higher height.
RaceWay is a subsidiary of RaceTrac. In the RaceWay network, operators pay a commission per gallon of gasoline sold, with inside inventory and sales being the responsibility of the operator. There are more than 200 RaceWay locations in 11 states, according to the company’s website.
In other business, Mayor Buz Craft announced bids were scheduled to be opened Thursday for the upcoming street overlay project.
Streets on the overlay project are all of Myrtle Street, all of Peach Street that was not done on the first overlay, Alabama Street from Riverside Drive to Oak Street and the older portion of Elm Street.
In another project, town officials will possibly use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to bankroll the raising of three water wells and provide auxiliary power to the wells.
Also, Camo Construction was the apparent low bidder to clear out the drainage ditch running along side Logan Sewell Street. The ditch serves as the main drainage path for Vidalia.
Meanwhile during the financial report, Alderman Robert Gardner and Craft sparred over town reimbursement procedures.
According to Gardner, Vidalia owes him $352 of travel reimbursements to Louisiana Municipal Association meetings in Baton Rouge. Craft on the other hand said Gardner did not go through reimbursement protocol.
“I feel this is unjust and the mayor is prejudice toward me,” Gardner said as he read off a prepared statement. “I have never had to call the mayor to say (can I) drive back and forth. I think this is just a slap in my face.”
Craft rebutted Gardner’s statement by saying, “Number one, Alderman Gardner shouldn’t call and request funds from employees. He has to get permission. All the other aldermen do what is necessary to disperse their funds. I am the one that approves these things. You can’t travel all over the place and expect to get (reimbursed). It’s that simple. You are going to learn the protocol and procedure.”
No action was taken.
Additionally, aldermen unanimously approved an occupational license and sign permit for Rolling N The Dough. The group also approved an occupational license for The Old South Trading Post LLC.
Aldermen voted for Mark Davis to become a full-time narcotics officer for Vidalia Police Department and approved Cothern Constructions’ bid of some $49,000 to construct American Cruise Line bus turnaround.
