Public operations and private lives have undergone a whirlwind of change during the past few days as efforts to fight COVID-19 have intensified by day.
Public heath officials have outlined numerous measures all should take to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus.
As of Wednesday morning, 196 cases had been reported in Louisiana along with four deaths. Thirteen of the 64 parishes have reported cases.
In the meantime, businesses have changed hours of operations, restaurants have been restricted to takeout service only, grocery stores have struggled to keep up with demand, schools have closed, workers have been laid off and worship services canceled.
The April 4th primary election has been rescheduled for June 20 and the Legislature has shut down for the time being.
Banks remain open, but some, including Concordia Parish and United Mississippi Bank, announced they have temporarily closed their lobbies. All other services continue.
The Concordia Parish Police Jury is continuing normal operations and has a regular meeting scheduled March 23.
Concordia Parish Sheriff-elect David Hedrick said his office is taking all precautions necessary. He said anyone with questions or if an elderly person needs to assistance to call contact the sheriff’s office (318-336-5231).
"We will be happy to come out and assist," Hedrick said. "There are a lot of rumors out there. If there is something going on, we will alert everyone."
Hedrick said his office has stopped transporting inmates during this time.
"And we are not allowing families from other parishes to visit at this time," Hedrick said. "There are other ways to communicate."
District Attorney Brad Burget said criminal court was canceled on Wednesday, March 18, while a jury trial slated for March 23 has been canceled due to orders from the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Otherwise, Burget said criminal court is still scheduled for March 25 while any resident who received a notice for grand jury duty for April 6 should plan to appear while a jury trial set for April 13 is still on go.
However, Burget said these dates are subject to change pending orders from the Louisiana Supreme Court.
“If anybody has any fees due they can contact my office or the sheriff’s office to make arrangements for payments,” Burget said. “And that can be done online as well to avoid exposure of person to person contact. I would encourage anyone with court dates or questions to call my office (318-744-5526).”
During a special meeting Tuesday, the Vidalia Board of Aldermen adopted a resolution declaring a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 virus ad adopted a resolution granting Mayor Buz Craft emergency powers for town operations during the emergency period.
District 32 State Sen. Glen Womack of Harrisonburg said at a meeting in Catahoula Parish this week that the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is working 24/7 during the emergency.
“We’ll come through this,” he said, noting that the state is “on top of it” and urged the public to “take precautions” as directed.
The Ferriday Town Council voted to not cut off water for customers for 60 days, and shut down the Florida Street gym, Haney's Big House and Ferriday Hall at a special meeting Monday.
"The closings are actually something that has come down from the governor's office," said Ferriday Mayor Sherrie McMahon. "If any has booked Haney's or Ferriday Hall they will be refunded. We're just going along with trying to flatten the curve."
Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd made the motion, adding that customers must pay their bills after the 60 days and that water will be cut off after that time if their bill is not paid.
The motion passed unanimously.
Tim Vanier, Director of Concordia Homeland Security told the board that fear could be as bad as the virus itself.
"I'm here to squash the rumors," Vanier said. "And if you hear any rumors that someone around here has tested positive for the virus, I want to dispel that now."
Vanier explained that if someone with a presumptive case visits a doctor's office or hospital, they will be swabbed and a call will be made to the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The closest courier will then pick up the swabs and take them to one of three labs contracted by Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. If the case confirmed, Vanier will be contacted.
"If it's in the morning I will know that evening," he said. "If it's later in the evening, I will know the next morning. And I will let everyone know. I cannot give out names because of HIPPA rules, but I can let everyone know there is a case. And that person will be quarantined for 14 days."
Vanier said most cases thus far are in south Louisiana.
"My plea to you is to calm the fears," he said. "But be proactive. Wash your hands a lot and use social distancing."
