Vidalia Mills, currently operating at limited production, may employ up to 700 workers along with the company’s partners, the Vidalia Board of Aldermen learned Tuesday night.
Company representative Derrick Means told aldermen during their regular meeting that 75 workers are now on the job with 50 more to be added to the payroll by month’s end.
He said the company manufactured its first pair of jeans last week, adding that the goal was to add equipment and increase production over the next two years.
Means said the original plan was to hire 300, adding that 250 should be at work by the end of April.
By the end of summer, 450 to 500 should be at work, Means said.
Company partners would hire approximately 120, he said.
More than 900 applications for jobs have been received with many applicants applying for every position available. Company officials also praised the quality of the job applicants.
Vidalia Mills has been receiving favorable coverage by industry and business publications.
In other business at the regular meeting, Mayor Buz Craft said street and sewer work would begin once the weather improved. He said Apple Street, which has no seepage, would be the first to be upgraded. He said sewer repair work has begun on Willow.
In other action, aldermen approved occupational license applications, outdoor sign applications and voted to authorize the Vidalia Fire Department to perform initial cause and original investigations as part of its work to meet requirements of the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana.
The association provides ratings for municipalities that ultimately influence the costs of insurance for home and business owners.
