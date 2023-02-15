The Vidalia Beautification Committee desires to enhance the Old Courthouse and hold community events on its premises.
The group met with Concordia Parish Police Jury members Monday night to detail their plans and ask for support.
Vidalia Beautification Committee President Cindy Galloway said improvement plans were underway with their “biggest project:” the Old Courthouse.
“Vidalia doesn’t have a downtown like most towns have,” Galloway said. “The Old Courthouse is a very historical building. It was built in 1939 and has a big place in our hearts.”
During Christmas, the five-year-old volunteer organization decorated the area with wreaths and lights. They also hosted the inaugural Christmas Festival and planned to make it an annual event.
“We want to get the community together more and have special events at (the Old Courthouse),” she said. “In order to do that we want to keep it up and make it a beautiful, beautiful place.”
With the hydroelectric money, Vidalia Beautification Committee has purchased 11 tall, decorative light poles. The poles will be placed around the Old Courthouse across the street. According to Galloway, the poles will be up by Christmas.
During the holiday season, there will be lighted wreaths on each of the poles, hanging baskets during Spring, along with banners and flags.
“What we are trying to do is preserve that part of the town,” Galloway said.
In the future, the committee plans on expanding the light poles to run down Texas Street and Concordia Streets all the way up the levee. On Martin Luther King Drive, poles will go along the levee.
Galloway said the group also wants to plant hosta plants around the live oak trees located in front of the Old Courthouse. They have dirt and bricks to go around the trees.
Galloway and her group of volunteers asked for the Police Jury’s support and possibly a “small budget” for improvements.
Upon her asking, Concordia Parish Police Jury President said, “We’ll see what we can do.”
