Deadlines for voters to cast ballots in Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election on Nov. 3 have been announced by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
In local elections, voters will cast ballots in one justice of the peace and two constable races, while Clayton voters will select three aldermen.
Races for Public Service Commissioner District 5 and the Louisiana Supreme Court District 4 also are on the ballot.
In addition to voting for the next president, Concordia voters will cast ballots in the U.S. Senate race and the 5th District Congressional race.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State:
-- The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Oct. 5.
-- The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 13.
-- Early voting is Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
-- The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 30 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters). -- The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 2 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
Candidates in the upcoming election include:
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4
Charles Gill Jr., No Party, Ferriday.
Jerry Stallings, Democrat, Ferriday.
Constable Justice of the Peace District 1
Michael J. Kelly, Republican, Ferriday.
Marcus “Slim” Martin, No Party, Ferriday.
Constable Justice of the Peace District 5A
Leland Paul Adams Sr., Republican, Jonesville.
Earl Banks, Democrat, Ferriday.
Aldermen Town of Clayton (3 to be elected)
Bertha Anderson, Democrat. (Withdrew)
Michelle Bethea, Democrat.
Kevin Mitchell, Republican.
Abdul R. Sabir, Democrat.
Veronica Skinner, Democrat.
Stephanie Weatherspoon, Democrat.
Public Service Commissioner District 5
Foster Campbell, Democrat, Bossier City.
Shane Smiley, Republican, Monroe.
Scotty Waggoner, Republican, West Monroe. (Withdrew)
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 4th Supreme Court District
Shannon Gremillion, Republican, Alexandria.
Jay McCallum, Republican, Farmerville.
Presidential Electors
Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris, Democratic.
Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian.
Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence, Republican.
Brian Carroll, Amar Patel, American Solidarity Party.
Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze, Becoming One Nation.
President Boddie, Eric Stoneham, C.U.P.
Don Blankenship, William Mohr, Constitution Party.
Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard, Freedom and Prosperity.
Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior, Life, Liberty, Constitution.
Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman, Socialism and Liberation.
Alyson Kennedy, Malcolm Jarrett, Socialist Workers Party.
Kanye West, Michelle Tidball, The Birthday Party.
Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab, Unity Party America.
U. S. Senator
Beryl Billiot, No Party, Kentwood
John Paul Bourgeois, No Party, Gretna.
"Bill" Cassidy, Republican, Baton Rouge.
Reno Jean Daret III, No Party, Metairie.
Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Democrat, Harvey.
"Xan" John, Other, Lafayette.
David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans.
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Independent, Ponchatoula.
Jamar Montgomery, No Party, Shreveport.
Dustin Murphy, Republican, Eros.
Adrian Perkins, Democrat, Shreveport.
Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge.
Melinda Mary Price, Other, Luling.
Aaron C. Sigler, Libertarian, Hammond.
Peter Wenstrup, Democrat, New Orleans.
U. S. Representative 5th Congressional District
Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Democrat, Alexandria.
Allen Guillory Sr., Republican, Opelousas.
Lance Harris, Republican, Alexandria.
"Matt" Hasty, Republican, Pinesville.
Jesse P. Lagarde, Democrat, Amite.
Martin Lemelle Jr., Democrat, Ruston.
Luke J. Letlow, Republican, Start.
"Scotty" Robinson, Republican, West Monroe.
Phillip Snowden, Democrat, Monroe
