Parish voters joined state voters on Saturday in rejecting three of the four constitutional amendments on the ballot, approving only Amendment 2, which lowers the maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows a deduction for federal income taxes.
Only 13.5 percent of parish voters turned out for the election. The statewide turnout was even lower – 9.2 percent.
Amendment 1, which had local significance in Concordia, failed statewide 214,432 (52%) to 199,291.
This amendment would have streamlined electronic filing, remittance and collection of sales and use tax.
Concordia voters rejected the amendment 717 (61%) to 458.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder stumped in favor of the amendment at the Vidalia Riverfront Convention Center on August 27.
If passed, he said the amendment would create a State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission.
However, theConcordia Parish School Board Sales Tax Division could have experienced the loss of eight local jobs if voters approved the amendment, according to CPSB Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal.
The CPSB Sales Tax Division collects sales taxes for seven other parishes as well as Concordia.
O’Neal said some local governmental entities need their monthly taxes from the CPSO sales tax department as soon as possible. He wondered if the state would respond as quickly to those needs as does the CPSB sales tax office.
“I very grateful it turned out the way it did,” O’Neal said Monday concerning the defeat of the amendment.
Amendment No. 2 passed statewide 223,269 (54%) to 189,973. The amendment passed in Concordia 642 (55%) to 532.
Amendment No. 3 would have allowed certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes.
That amendment failed statewide 237,605 (58%) to 172,545. Concordia voters also were against the amendment – 665 (58%) to 490.
Amendment No. 4 was designed to increase the amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected.
The amendment failed statewide 294,837 (72%) to 112,930.
In Concordia, the amendment failed by 77 percent of the vote – 891 (77%) to 268.
