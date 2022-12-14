Hu’Cheryl Walker won the Vidalia City Court Judge runoff race against Ann Siddall, according to unofficial numbers from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
Walker garnered 556 votes or 64 percent to Sidall’s 320 votes.
Unofficial Louisiana Secretary of State numbers recorded 28.6 percent voter turnout in the judge’s election.
Meanwhile, parish and state voters passed all three amendments listed on the ballot.
On Amendment 1, which will require U.S. citizenship to register and vote in Louisiana, locally 1,184 voters (69 percent) approved, while 537 (31 percent) opposed the measures.
For Amendment 2, which will require Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service commission, locally 1,059 voters (62 percent) favored the measure and 647 (38 percent) opposed it.
On Amendment 3, which will require Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission, locally 1,221 voters (71 percent) approved and 487 (29 percent) voted against it.
Unofficial Secretary of State numbers had just 13.6 percent turnout for each of the three amendments in Concordia Parish.
Statewide, Amendment 1 passed with 291,624 votes (75 percent), while 97,821 (25 percent) opposed.
"I am exceedingly pleased that the voters overwhelmingly supported Amendment 1. This vote sends a clear message that the radical election policies of places like San Francisco, New York City, and Washington, D.C. have no place in Louisiana," said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who championed the measure. "I would also like to thank Representative Debbie Villio and Senator Beth Mizell for their support and for securing the passage of this amendment through the legislature earlier this year."
Amendment 2 gained approval with 274,742 votes (71 percent) and 110,992 (29 percent) in opposition.
Amendment 3 passed with 278,772 votes (72 votes), while 107,108 (28 percent) opposed.
Statewide, turnout was a meager 17.2 percent on Amendment 1 and 17 percent for the second and third proposal.
The results on Saturday stand in contrast to the November election, when voters rejected five of eight proposed constitutional amendments.
Amendments that were approved last month include a property tax reduction for veterans with disabilities, allowing water districts and municipalities to reduce customer bills for damage outside of their control, and removing a requirement for disabled homeowners to annually certify their income for property tax breaks.
