Warrants have been signed for a Ferriday man who allegedly shot and killed another Ferriday man early Saturday morning in Ferriday.
According to Ferriday Police Investigator Sean Sublett, Wilbert Henderson, 42, arrived at his home on Fifth Street and Tennessee at 12:44 a.m. Saturday when a man approached him from the side of his house, shot him with a 46-caliber gun and ran back down the side of his house.
Sublett said the victim and suspect knew each other.
He said Henderson had been receiving threatening phone calls.
Ferriday Interim Police Chief Herman Curry said the suspect's family was contacted and asked to help talk the suspect into turning himself in with or without an attorney.
Curry said he expects an arrest soon.
"We're just asking the public to let this run its course through the legal system," Curry said. "This is an example of the level of professionalism shown by the Ferriday Police Department, making an arrest in an expedite manner with the help of the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office."
