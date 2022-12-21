Lake St. John residents will soon have improved water quality thanks in part to federal monies and a strong water system reserve fund.
Construction worth $1.9 million will begin in March to install a new carbon filter at the plant, according to William Coleman, Lake St. John Water Works president. Majority of project money will come from federal money with match money coming from the system’s reserve funds.
According to Coleman, the upgrade will only raise residents water rates minimally.
Lake St. John’s water situation issue was largely created by EPA regulations regarding natural occurring substances in the Catahoula Aquifer, the source of the system’s water. According to Coleman, the system has ancient tree trunks producing tannin which changes the water’s color to yellow.
Tannins are created as water passes through rotting organic matter or peaty soil in the water table. They are also caused by low hanging branches, dead leaves and trees in a water source. Tannins are basically the color left in water from the leaching of color from organic matter.
When treated with chlorine, it removes the color but in the course of changing it converts tannin into two substances that may cause cancer, according to some government studies.
Periodically when water sits in pipe over an extended amount of time yellow sludge builds up, but now operators purge the lines to clean the build up out.
Coleman said receiving government money for upgrading the water plant was a long drawn-out process with his department conducting many engineering studies throughout the years.
He credits two local politicians for the recent water system success.
“I feel very good about this,” Coleman said. “(Sen.) Glen Womack and (Concordia Parish Police Jury member) Joe Parker have been the primary movers to get this project moving forward.”
