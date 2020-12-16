The Concordia Parish School Board during its regular meeting Dec. 10 agreed to relocate water lines that stand in the way of construction of the new Monterey gym and parking lot.
Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal said numerous concerns were raised at Monterey High after it was learned last week that water lines were beneath the site where the new gym and parking lot will be located.
“We have to find a way to relocate the lines,” he said.
O’Neal said he met with engineers and learned that it would cost $64,887 to remove and relocate the water lines.
He said the initial engineering survey did not reveal the existence of the lines.
After realizing the problem, O’Neal said that contractors were mobilized to discuss the relocation.
He said in preparation for the construction work that some playground equipment has been moved and a couple of trees cut down.
In September, the School Board awarded the contract for construction of the Monterey gym to Don M. Barron Contractor Inc. of Farmerville.
The gym project is to be completed by November 2021.
The 15,940 square-feet facility will feature a permanent stage, bleachers concession and parking.
The total bid offered by Barron was $3,520,000.
That included the base bid $3,210,000 and alternative bids of $102,000 for retractable bleachers and dressing room lockers, and $208,000 for the parking lot.
The architectural firm M3A of Jackson, Miss., designed the gym. Preston McKay is project manager.
