Ridgecrest’s water rate study was unanimously passed Thursday night by Town Council members.
Residents will now pay a rate of $64 for the first 1,500 gallons used and $5.65 per 1,000 gallons consumed after the minimum usage.
Commercial customers will now pay a water rate of $45 for the first 1,500 gallons used and $5.65 per 1,000 gallons consumed after the minimum usage.
Prices in the study will be in effect for six years.
Meanwhile, Mayor Veller Ray Carroll resigned his position near the end of the meeting but later rescinded his decision after state leaders and citizens requested his stay.
“I stayed because people higher up and citizens asked me to stay,” Carroll said. “I’m going to take the bull by horns and go with it. I’m at city hall five hours a day, so if you have a problem come see me. We are going to move forward, but we have to stop the bickering.”
Initially, Carroll attributed the arguing of citizens and Town Council members as the reason for his resignation.
“I have been limited by citizens and the board alike when I try to bring more improvement to the town,” Carroll wrote in his resignation. “I’m tired of the citizens and the board bickering and arguing when they should both be trying to find a solution to the problems.”
For full details of the meeting and more on Carroll’s resignation and rescinding his decision please see the Aug. 26 edition of the Concordia Sentinel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.