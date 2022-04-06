The Town of Waterproof will receive approximately $1.1 million to reconstruct and rehabilitate its sewer system.
Mayor Jarrod Bottley received a letter from Gov. John Bel Edwards, dated March 31, reporting Waterproof was approved for the fiscal year 2021 Louisiana Community Development Grant (LCDBG) for up to $1,199,300.
LCDBG program helps communities provide a suitable living environment and expand economic opportunities for their residents, particularly in low- to moderate-income areas, according to its website.
“These funds will be used to replace inoperable and/or inadequate equipment within the Village of Waterproof’s wastewater treatment plant, reroute unauthorized sewage, and repair inflow and infiltration issues within the villages were collection system,” according to the grant letter.
The letter further states the grant award is contingent upon the State’s receipt of the fiscal year 2021 LCDBG funds from HUD.
“This is a result of two years of hard work, paperwork, and prayers,” Bottley said. “This is historic and makes me feel good as a first-term mayor.”
According to Bottley, he has been applying and “chasing” this historic grant for two years.
“Senator Katrina Jackson and Marcus Guillory of PanAmerican have been my backbone,” he said. “They’ve encouraged me and directed me to remain optimistic about attracting funds. We’ve done so much since I’ve been in office despite what naysayers or pessimistic people may say. My work in black and white speaks for itself. I’m ready to roll out a 2022 F150 and a family park at zero cost to the town. But spotlighting today’s historic event, we’ve received $1.1 million to reconstruct and rehabilitate our almost inoperable sewer system.”
Waterproof’s sewer system has been nearly inoperable for decades.
“It’s been backing up into folks’ homes, yards and streets,” Bottley said. “The last update I have on a sewer map project was in 1965. This has been a problem for many years before I was even in office but by God’s Grace I was determined to get a resolution.”
Bottley went on to say, his administration caught Waterproof up on backlogged audits.
“When I first took office we were about four audits behind, and I played catchup with little to no business revenue and no loans my entire term and in 2022,” Bottley said. “I’m glad to announce we are all caught up and have received to date over $1.3 million in grants for various projects.”
Waterproof receiving grants funds to improve its sewer system would not have been possible without Baton Rouge help, according to Bottley.
“I would like to thank Senator Katrina Jackson, Marcus Guillory, and Governor John Bel Edwards for their professionalism, friendship, and dedication in being there every time I called,” Bottley said. “It pays off although sometimes I feel unappreciated I still go after it even harder. My prayer is that the citizens see and support the leadership.”
