Concordia Waterworks District 1 net position was some $7.4 million for its fiscal year ending June 30, according to a Legislative Auditor’s report.
The positive net position increased $196,482, the third consecutive year the district saw an increase.
Boosting its net position were concurrent capital assets totaling some $5.2 million followed by current assets of approximately $3.79 million, according to the report.
Liabilities totaled some $1.5 million. The largest liability listed was longterm liabilities amounting to some $1.16 million.
According to the audit, the district had approximately $1.7 million in revenues in the fiscal year 2022. Revenues primarily consisted of water sales.
The 2022’s amount of revenues increased from the previous year’s revenue of some $1.5 million, which again primarily consisted of water sales.
According to the audit, operating revenues totaled $1.6 million. Charges for water sales amounted to some $1.4 million.
In addition to the revenues there were approximately $1.3 million in expenses, including depreciation of $228,180. Of that amount, salaries were the district’s largest operating expense at $458,234.
The district had some $5.2 million invested in capital assets, net accumulated depreciation of approximately $4.7 million. During the fiscal year, assets of $204,751 were added to capital assets. Additions to the system primarily included progress towards the elevated tank project.
The district had outstanding bonded indebtedness of approximately $1.2 million at June 30, 2022. Principal payment of $88,000 was paid during the current fiscal year.
Principal payments of $94,000 are due to be paid during the next fiscal year. This debt consists of the Water Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2013, which are secured by a pledge of the capital assets and revenues from the sale of water.
Meanwhile, the district serves approximately 2,200 customers with a staff of 10 employees. They maintain 230 miles of water lines, supplying over 160 million gallons of water, annually, from four wells.
The district is governed by a board of commissioners who are appointed by the members of the Concordia Parish Police Jury. The board consist of five members, each serving five-year terms. They are compensated at the rate of $75 per meeting.
Silas Simmons LLP of Natchez performed the report and listed one finding.
2022-1 Segregation of Duties.
According to the audit, due to the small size of the District and the lack of segregation of duties from employees, many important elements of good internal control cannot be implemented to ensure adequate protection of the district’s assets.
Auditors recommended that management continue to provide the necessary oversight in its internet control procedures, specifically in the areas of cash receipts, recording of transactions, deposits and review of checks written.
The district responded, “Management indicates that it is not feasible or cost efficient to provide the internal control that a larger organization could provide. Management will continue to provide the necessary oversight in its current internal control procedures in order to safeguard assets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.