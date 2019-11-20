Alex “Chip” Watson Jr. was elected to the District 1 Police Jury post during Saturday’s general election in Tensas Parish.
Watson had tied for second during the October primary with Larry Foster. Each received 88 votes, while Johnny Daves led with 90 votes.
Because of the tie for second, all three candidates were on the general election ballot on Saturday with the top voter winning by plurality rather than a majority.
Watson won the election with 127 votes to 100 for Daves and 66 for Foster.
Meanwhile, an 11.85-mill school tax renewal for 15 years was approved 1,141 to 780.
