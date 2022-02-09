When Vidalia High senior Cayley Weatherly heard Alexis Yates’ name called out as first runner-up at the Miss Vidalia Pageant Saturday at the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center, she was ready to congratulate contestant Shakyra Blanton being named Miss Vidalia.
But to Weatherly’s surprise, her name was called to represent Vidalia for the next year.
“I was excited for Shakyra,” Weatherly said. “Then I heard my name. This is something I would not have done last year. This was something way out of my comfort zone, and something I was not expecting at all.”
Weatherly has been a cheerleader and is a member of the Vidalia High softball team.
Additionally, Weatherly is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has been on the student council for the past seven years.
She has played basketball, soccer and tennis.
“I love anything outdoors,” Weatherly said. “I don’t like sitting still long.”
Weatherly, the daughter of Trae and Karianna Weatherly and Felicia Gallup, said she believes her interview process and her dress were keys to earning the crown.
“I talked in my interview as if I had known the judges for years and they were old friends,” Weatherly said. “I laughed a lot, and just enjoyed the process.”
Weatherly will attended the University of Louisiana in Lafayette and plans on majoring in Kinesiology.
“I plan on being very involved as Miss Vidalia, and representing my community,” she said. “It was a fun night and I am happy for all the girls who participated. They all did great jobs.”
Sarah Webber was named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality.
