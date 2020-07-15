District Attorney Brad Burget announced this week that Phillip Webber has been appointed the new investigator for the DA’s office.
Webber replaces longtime investigator Johnny Loomis, who retired effective June 30.
Webber, who is 50, took over the position on July 1.
A 22-year employee of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Webber served as chief investigator.
In his new role as investigator for the district attorney’s office, Webber will assist Burget and the assistant district attorneys in investigative work as they prepare cases for court.
Burget said he has known Webber for 20 years and is certain he will serve the parish well.
“He is a man of high quality and high character and he will do a wonderful job as an investigator for the DA’s office,” Burget said.
Burget said Webber “has many years of experience as a line deputy and an investigator for the sheriff’s office. He has outstanding people skills and is well versed in the type of technology used today to solve crimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.