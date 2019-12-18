Work on the Washington Heights sewerage project is expected to begin soon.
A pre-construction meeting was held Friday that included Denham Engineers, which designed the project, and JARBAR Construction of Calhoun, the contractor.
JABAR was the low bidder in April at $429,071.80.
Concordia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 Manager Debi Duncan said materials would brought in and spot piled while work to clear off the settling ponds will begin.
The project will include installation of underground pipes and construction of a lift station.
Police Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley updated jurors on the project during their regular meeting on Monday. She said work may begin as early as the end of December.
Construction is expected to take three months.
The Washington Heights sewer project is being financed with two grants.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced in early April the awarding of $14 million in grant monies for 23 state projects, including $404,665 for Washington Heights.
Delta Regional Authority will invest $150,000 on the Washington Heights project.
The total project investment is $523,412.
The Concordia Parish Police Jury is administrating the grants.
The subdivision’s sewerage system handles 37 households.
Concordia Sewerage District No. 1 will manage the system once complete.
The district operates 31 lift stations. Its customer base stood at 1,069 customers prior to the grant being awarded.
