IMG_9962.JPG

CONCORDIA PARISH School Board members listen to concerns from citizens and employees during their regular monthly meeting held April 13. The group has scheduled another meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Vidalia Town Hall to discuss bids for the system’s transportation. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis) 

Ferriday and Vidalia High schools will soon have refurbished football fields.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.