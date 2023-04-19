Ferriday and Vidalia High schools will soon have refurbished football fields.
But will field crews be finished before the first game of the season? That was the concern voiced by Concordia Parish School Board members at their April 13 regular meeting.
Last month, School Board members voted to allow Bryant Hammett & Associates’ engineering services to develop resurfacing assessments of Ferriday and Vidalia High school football fields.
The assessments contract has been developed, but Superintendent Toyua Bachus called the contract “massive” and suggested School Board attorneys review it.
According to Bachus, engineers called for drawing up of the fields’ specs to be May 15. Then the School Board will advertise for bids and open bids in June. A tentative start date will be July 1 with an August completion.
“We’re going to work really hard to get this contract back to them, so they can get these done by these dates,” Bachus said.
With football season beginning in August, School Board members were concerned with fields not being completed. School Board member Lisette Forman asked what the group would do if field improvements were delayed by weather and not finished by the season opener.
“We can consider the possibility of swapping home games with somebody else,” said School Board President Fred Butcher.
Meanwhile, School Board members will look into whether it is financially feasible or not to keep additional nurses on board. Last year, the school system was able to hire the extra nurses through a grant it received.
Kaye Andrews, Concordia Parish head nurse, said the extra staff was much needed in the schools.
“(The nurses) have proved that a need is there,” Andrews said. “There is a lot of diagnosis they have done. We have lots of seizures, ADHD, asthma and allergies. This year we have more diabetics in the schools than ever before. Last year, I had two diabetics that I had to go everyday (to check on them). This year we have added one in kindergarten and one in high school.”
The nursing staff bills medicaid for all the services they do. According to Andrews, Louisiana guidelines say each parish should employ one school nurse for every 1,500 students.
The nurses also train school personnel to administer the student’s medicine.
According to Andrews, Concordia Parish school system had 155 nurse visits in March and 119 were returned to class.
Additionally, School Board members tabled a decision on a student transport proposal, saying they needed more time to study the proposals.
The School Board’s current contract with Durham School Services ends July 31. Aging busses and rising costs spurred board members to start researching a possible contract change. The Durham contract increased to some $1.4 million from approximately $1.32 million the previous year.
The School Board’s proposal called for busses to be maintained according to state standards and include cameras, GPS, heating and air conditioning, PA systems, radio communications and have maximum age limits of 10 years.
On Tuesday morning, the School Board scheduled a Thursday special meeting to review the transportation bids. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Vidalia Town Hall.
