The final pass for winter debris pickup for residents in Concordia Parish’s unincorporated areas is scheduled to begin August 23, 2021, weather permitting.
Concordia Parish employees will inspect each road before it is considered complete and ensure that all eligible debris is placed on the rights-of-way by the deadline is collected, according to the Police Jury.
To help expedite the debris pickup process, residents are asked to sort debris when placing it curbside – separate piles into storm vegetation and landscape materials, if applicable. No debris considered to be outside vegetation left from the winter storm will be picked up at this time.
In addition, parish officials encourage residents to rake loose debris into piles to make it possible for that debris to be collected – the truck’s claw is unable to pick up small or scattered pieces of debris.
Raking loose debris will also help parish mowing crews. Crews will have to skip over ditches or areas with too much debris to avoid shredding and scattering it and to prevent flying debris.
Residents with parish debris questions or those who want to report any missed debris pickups from the winter storm are asked to call Sandi Burley at the Parish Office at 318-336-7151 or Brandie Matte at the Parish Maintenance Unit at 318-757-8340.
