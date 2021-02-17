Concordia Parish residents braced for a final round of sleet and freezing rain through early Thursday after several days of frigid temperatures and icy conditions.
The winter storm system that paralyzed Texas and much of Louisiana passed through the state over the weekend.
Schools, banks, grocery stores, convenience stores, businesses, government offices and courthouse offices were shut down through midweek.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said state offices will be closed statewide Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to hazardous conditions caused by severe winter weather.
All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary.
This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.
A slow warmup should begin by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Miss.
The temperature plunged to about 17 degrees on Tuesday. Some areas along the Mississippi River got 3.5 inches of sleet Monday.
While many parish residents recall instances when the temperature dipped into the teens, none remember a four-plus period in which the thermometer never rose above freezing.
An NWS spokesman said Tuesday that the impact of more freezing rain and possible sleet expected today through Thursday morning could be lessened if temperatures rise above freezing, but that appeared uncertain this morning.
While many areas throughout Texas and Louisiana have suffered power outages, Concordia Electric reported that there were four to five power outages in its system Monday but that the power was restored.
“We’ve been really blessed so far,” said Concordia Electric Executive Assistant Lori Jackson.
The U.S. Post office at Jonesville did not deliver mail Feb. 16 and was not expected to through Feb. 18 due to hazardous road conditions.
This includes the Monterey and Acme areas in Concordia Parish.
Carriers were not able to safely pull off the road to reach mail boxes.
Many rural residents have not received mail since the weekend.
Riverland Medical Center CEO Nekeisha Smith said the weather has not changed plans to open Trinity Medical Center Tuesday at 10 a.m.
"We're planning on working all weekend to make sure we are in the new hospital," Smith said. "We have no control over Mother Nature. We're going to begin moving out of Riverland on Friday."
Entergy has reported no major power outages in this area but there have been multiple issues for utility companies in Texas and some areas in areas of Louisiana where power outages were initiated to prevent prolonged outages that would severely affect the power grid.
In Adams County, the City of Natchez offices and The Natchez Welcome Center will be closed through Friday, Feb. 19.
A countywide curfew is set for 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. on both Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.
Police Jury President Joe Parker said the Jury will respond as best it can to whatever the weather brings today and tomorrow.
