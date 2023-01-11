Sen. Glen Womack expressed concerns about Louisiana’s economic future, while Rep. C. Travis Johnson touted his ability to set up a viable economic infrastructure through commissions.
The two lawmakers recently talked about their goals and aspirations for the upcoming year with The Concordia Sentinel. In odd years, lawmakers meet in the fiscal session. General session is in even years.
Womack was concerned about a possible “financial cliff” in 2025 when Louisiana’s temporary .45 percent sales tax increase rolls off and a windfall of federal pandemic relief funds dry up.
“We know there is coming a financial cliff in 2025 and 2026 when the .45 tax rolls off,” Womack said. “We have to plan ahead on that. That could bite us from a financial standpoint.”
To pass a balanced budget, Womack did not rule out cuts in state programs.
“Somewhere there is going to have to be a cut,” Womack said. “We don’t want to cut anything. I don’t have an appetite to cut anything, but I do have an appetite to maintain.”
According to Womack, planning ahead for the possible “financial cliff” is crucial.
“We’re going to have to plan ahead and look at what 2025-26 might look like,” Womack said. “With inflation, it is probably not going to be pretty. The inflation has really taken a toll across our state in all areas.”
During the upcoming fiscal session, Womack said legislators will have to carefully look at how to spend excess funds.
“We look to have some excess funds this year, so we need to invest them wisely and not another program that when we don’t have funds we have to cut,” Womack said. “We will try to spread that money in all the right places.”
Womack sits on the Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development committee, Finance committee, Labor and Industrial Relations committee, Senate and Governmental Affairs committee and Atchafalaya Basin Program Oversight committee.
Additionally, Womack will remain on the Water Sector Commission, a group tasked with investing money in Louisiana’s aging water and sewer systems. Womack said American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money was spent for state systems but more is needed.
“We realized the need across our state in the water and sewer industry has exceeded the monies we were able to put toward that,” Womack said.
Womack said there was a possibility some excess money could be invested in the Water Sector Commission to divvy out to state systems.
“That would be something I would support,” Womack said. “We haven’t took the edge off of our water and sewer issue.”
Meanwhile, Johnson, serving his third year as District 21 representative, said he has set up an “infrastructure for economic development” with commissions such as the Agriculture Research and Sustainability and the Louisiana Hemp Industrial Research and Promotion Program. The infrastructure, “attracts industry” and Johnson said “you have to identify exactly who you are in this region.”
Johnson authored a law creating the pro-hemp commission in 2022 with goals being to study industry dealing with the versatile plant.
“We were once cotton kingdom, but I want to see us as hemp kingdom,” Johnson said. “We are going to make sure we support cotton but also would like to see our cotton farmers rotate hemp in their soil. I want to bring a lot of companies here that are interested in hemp.”
Johnson’s “hemp kingdom” is all of his district which borders the Mississippi River and parts of Winnsboro. He called the area “Hemp Pathway” and compared it to an agricultural Silicon Valley.
The Hemp Pathway is a vision of Johnson’s “that is turning northeast Louisiana into the industrial hemp mecca within the United States. It gets its name because it is a region along with Mississippi River which has ample ports that ship many agricultural commodities throughout the nation right from the river. It also has a major interstate, train to transport and three private airports within the region.”
Johnson established a Hemp Pathway board of commissioners to focus on sustainable projects and create economic development for the region.
“This is going to be my bread and butter project for the rest of my life even when I am no longer a legislator,” Johnson said.
Additionally, Johnson’s Agriculture Research and Sustainability board continues meeting, searching for a way of “bringing jobs and creating opportunities through research.”
“All the money the federal government is putting out there for infrastructure and this district is perfectly suited to be able to apply for federal grants,” Johnson said.
Johnson will also push for the expansion of the Delta Bike Trail this year. The trail, when complete, will run from the Vidalia Riverfront Walking Trail to East Carroll Parish.
“This bike trail could be a continuation of the Vidalia Riverfront walking trail,” Johnson said. “We are going to try to develop in the next eight years starting in Concordia Parish all the way to East Carroll Parish. This too can be an economic development. One thing we want to do is have five RV parks throughout the district where folks come and pay to rest.”
Eleven miles of the bike trail is already being built in Concordia Parish along La. Hwy 84.
“This is going to showcase the beauty of the district,” Johnson said.
Johnson sits on the Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture committee, Rural Development Health and Welfare committee and House Select Committee on Homeland Security.
He is also on the Central Louisiana Delegation Caucus, Democratic Caucus and Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.
Also on Womack’s radar for 2023 is Louisiana’s workforce and education. The lawmaker said a possible different approach may have to be taken to prepare high school students for the workforce.
“We are still below the curve on our workforce,” Womack said. “We have got to take a different approach or more aggressive approach on having our seniors when they graduate high school on having a trade.”
He said a trade would enable them to have a “fallback” if higher education did not work out.
“Then if they want a higher education that is all good,” Womack said. “Their aspiration might be to be an architect, designer whatever it might be, but they still have a skill to fall back on.”
The current workforce, if not working, needs to return to work, Womack said.
“Our unemployment rate is looking good right now, but we still got people that are not employed,” he said. “We got to drill down on why they are not employed. How can they afford to stay at home and not work? We got to address that and flush it out. May have to change something on the way things are going. We need people working. There is a shortage, and we got to fix that.”
Womack said he was working closely with the Rural Revitalization Initiative to “energize rural districts.”
“I’m talking a lot about north Louisiana,” Womack said. “We’ve lost a lot of our people and our redistricting is in place.”
Lastly, legislators said they would work to strengthen and grow the district’s agriculture community which has been hit hard by natural disasters such as heavy rains and hurricanes
“We got some bills we are hoping to file to help farmers during storms with livestock and rebuilding efforts,” Womack said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.