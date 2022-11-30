top story Workers to assess collapsed line By Joey Martin / Sentinel writer Nov 30, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Womack and Sons will be assessing a collapsed sewer line on the northern part of Tennessee Avenue, according to Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner. The assessment came after representatives with Louisiana Rural Water Association ran smoke tests from Virginia to Kentucky streets, and 10th to 7th streets to see which pipes needed repairing.“They are going to see what section needs replacing and get that problem fixed,” Turner said. Turner does not know how much the repair work will cost, but it will be paid for by COVID-19 Stimulus Package money the town received.Ferriday recently received its second and final payment of $592,503.50 earlier this month. Turner also said water lines behind KFC will also be repaired by Womack & Sons Construction Group Inc."We are also putting in new pumps at our 12 lift stations," Tuner said. "Each station will have two pumps to take the pressure off of one pump."Additionally, Christmas decorations will be going up soon in the town, according to Turner."We've had a bucket truck down that is having to be repaired in Monroe, but we are borrowing one to put up lights," Turner said.The Town of Ferriday Christmas parade will be held Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 