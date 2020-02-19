The LSU AgCenter will present Worker Protection Training Handler training for farm workers on:
February 20, 2020, 1:30 p.m., Northeast Research Station, 4589 Hwy 605, St. Joseph.
February 24, 2020, 9 a.m., Central LA Technical Community College, 2100 EE Wallace Blvd, Ferriday.
This training is now required every year for any farm workers who work in areas where pesticides are mixed or applied. The training will last approximately on hour.
There is no charge for this training.
