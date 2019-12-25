In a culture which has lost the true meaning of Christmas -- exchanging it for time with friends, family and ultimately gifts -- we often need a reminder of the greatest gift of all.
The shepherds, whose responsibility was to raise and sell the lambs and sheep used in Temple sacrifices in observance of the Passover, were instructed they would find the babe wrapped in “swaddling clothes,” terms these shepherds were all too familiar with.
A sacrificial lamb or sheep used for Temple sacrifices for Passover were to be “unblemished.” (Exodus 12:5) Shepherds would wrap them in swaddling clothing, even wrapping their feet in socks, to keep them from touching the ground, remaining unblemished.
Therefore, when Jesus was wrapped in “swaddling clothing,” even at His birth, He was being prepared to become our sacrificial lamb, whom would take away the sins of the world. (John 1:29)
So, as you celebrate Christmas this year, pause to remember “the greatest gift of all” was wrapped in swaddling clothing, to give us “eternal life”!
