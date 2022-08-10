Maria Yearby will fill the Concordia Parish Police Jury District 2 seat left vacated by her late husband, Willie Douglas “Bill” Yearby.
Her husband passed away on Aug. 1 while serving his first term as juror. He was 72.
Police Jury members appointed Maria Yearby to the seat Monday night in an emotional meeting. They also passed a “resolution of respect” dedicated to the well-liked jury member.
The resolution stated Bill Yearby’s term was highlighted by his “warm and friendly disposition.”
Funeral services were held on Aug. 6 at St. Thomas Baptist Church in Levee Heights Addition, Ferriday under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home. Pastor Leon Dixon officiated, and burial followed at the Vidalia Cemetery.
The resolution went on to say, “Time doesn’t heal hurt and sorrows, but the Maker heals all.”
Maria Yearby will be District 2 police juror until the fall election.
In other action, Police Jury members unanimously approved Ariella Carter as their new secretary / treasurer.
The Vidalia resident’s first day will be later in August. Carter fills the void left by the departure of former secretary / treasurer Sandi Burley. Temporary secretary / treasurer Cathy Darden will stay on during Carter’s training.
Meanwhile, former Police Jury member Willie Dunbar spoke to the group about ongoing problems with Concordia Park sewer system.
According to Dunbar, when the area receives heavy rain parts of the neighborhood have problems with their sewer.
“This is an ongoing problem,” Dunbar said.
Police Jury members agreed to meet with the sewer board to assess the situation at Concordia Park.
In a related matter, Burley told Police Jury members there were two different grant projects related to the Concordia Park sewer system.
One grant project, if funded, would provide funds for a backup generator for the sewer system.
The second grant, if funded, will provide funds to replace the aging sewer pumps found in the system.
