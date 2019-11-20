Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Public Information Director Erin Buchanan told the Vidalia Lions Club today (Wednesday) the micorsurfacing on Carter Street should be complete by Christmas, weather pending.
"That's being optimistic," Buchanan said. "Our completion date is actually early 2020."
The patch and overlay project, being done by D&J Construction of West Monroe, goes from the Mississippi River Bridge to La. 3180.
The 2.76 mile construction project costs $2.5 million and is being done by D&J Construction of West Monroe.
"They will be striping and sawcutting the next two or three weeks," Buchanan said. "It will hopefully be completed by Christmas, depending on Mother Nature."
Buchanan said a pod system which consists of wireless magnetic field sensors will be embedded in the road, replacing traffic cameras at stoplights.
"This should help with traffic sitting at red lights with no one moving," Buchanan said. "This will help the traffic to flow more freely."
Buchanan said a $2.5 million mill overlay project is scheduled for U.S. 425 from La. 903 in West Ferriday to U.S. 65 (5.59 miles) in 2021-22. And a grading, paving and drainage project on La. 15 from Slocum to La. 565 at Deer Park is slated for 2022-23 that will cost $4 million and cover 9.62 miles.
In 2016, the LOTD had 57 projects at $94.9 million, working on 16,683 miles of roadway and 894 miles of interstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.