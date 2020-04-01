Reported cases of people testing positive for COVID-19 jumped to 6,424, according to a Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) report published April 1 at noon.
COVID-19 related deaths totaled 273, and 1,498 patients were reported in Louisiana hospitals with 490 on ventilators. Sixty of 64 parishes have reported cases.
Positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,073 in Mississippi with 22 related deaths, according to the Mississippi Department of Health (MDH).
Concordia Parish reported five positive cases, according to LDH. Tensas Parish had no reported cases as of April 1.
Adams County reported 11 positive cases and no deaths while Franklin County reported three positive cases, according to MDH.
Catahoula and Richland parishes reported three cases while Madison Parish reported one case, according to LDH. Franklin Parish reported five cases.
