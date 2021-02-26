A Ferriday man was arrested on Monday after threatening utility workers with a shotgun.
James Forman, 264 Robbins Road on Lake St. John, was charged with aggravated assault on a utility worker, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence, impeding the flow of traffic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office reports, the department received a 911 call at 5 p.m. on Monday from a power line employee, who stated that workers attempting to repair damaged services on the south end of Lake St. John, were being harassed by a subject armed with a shotgun.
According to the caller, the subject began verbally harassing the workers earlier in the day, using profanity, apparently angry, due to the fact that his power had not been reconnected to his camper trailer, after a winter storm left thousands of parish residents without power and water.
Upon gathering statements from the power workers, it was determined that as they were working in the area of Robbins Island Road, a subject stopped his truck in the middle of the roadway, then brandished a 12 gauge shotgun as they drove around him. After leaving the area, the subject proceeded to follow the workers to two additional locations near Hwy 569, at which time he parked across the roadway from them, prompting the 911 call out of fear for their safety.
When deputies arrived in the area, they were directed to the subject’s trailer on Robbins Road, where he was positively identified as James Forman. At the location, Forman was found to be in possession of a 12 gauge pump action shotgun, a Motorola first responder radio (actively monitoring law enforcement channels) and multiple drug paraphernalia items including marijuana pipes, meth pipes and grinders.
In addition, the investigation revealed that at some point during the day, a shotgun had been fired in the driveway of the location, in close proximity to nearby residences.
