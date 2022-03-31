Vidalia native Bryce McGlothin’s American Idol adventure continues as the Cathedral High junior made it through the first round Hollywood Week, which was televised Monday on ABC.
McGlothin’s performance was not aired on the show.
“I sang ‘Be the One’ by Due Lipa,” McGlothin said. “Katy (Perry) had told me to learn Dua Lipa and I had no idea who that was. It was unanimous and I got a standing ovation from all three judges. This has been an amazing experience, and I can’t wait to share more of my American Idol journey.”
McGlothin was shown in the audience at The Orpheum Theater in Hollywood at the end of Monday’s show among other Idol contestants as the judges talked about Sunday’s show.
McGlothin’s audition last October in Austin, Texas, did not make it on the show during its audition period, but the Cathedral High junior received yes votes from Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to earn a trip to Hollywood.
Lionel Ritchie voted no.
“He told me his reason for voting no was mainly because of my age, and he didn’t feel I was ready,” McGlothin said. “He also wanted me to be more original.”
McGlothin said he sang “Born on the Bayou” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
The judges were impressed, but asked if he had any original songs.
McGlothin sang a song about the Miss-Lou, which received even more favorable critiques.
McGlothin said the experience was surreal.
“To be standing under that American Idol logo was like I was watching it on TV, but I was the one singing,” he said.
McGlothin had to keep it quiet about receiving the Golden Ticket until the final auditions televised on Monday night.
McGlothin actually did not know he was auditioning until the night before his audition last October.
“I had no idea, and did not know my mom had set this up,” McGlothin said.
After not making it through the auditions the previous year singing “Simple Man,” by Lynard Skynard, McGlothin chose to sing “Born On The Bayou” by Creedence Clearwater Revival” for his song for the upcoming American Idol season.
“The first audition I met with the producer and they sent me through,:” McGlothin said. “The second round I performed for a mid-level producer and was sent through. The third round I performed for a high level producer and h stand me to Austin, Texas for actual auditions for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie.”
McGlothin, who partners with Tyler Gregg in their band, “Easily Distracted,” has had to keep the results secret until the episode with his performance airs.
“The audition was a great experience,” McGlothin said. “The talent there, and the whole experience was unreal. I was excited to be able to incorporate myself on that level. The best part of the audition was definitely meeting other contestants and sharing ideas, stories and songs.”
McGlothin said trying out the previous year helped a lot for his second audition.
“It showed me what I needed to work on and what they were looking for,” McGlothin said.
A fan of Southern Rock, including Allman Brothers, Lynard Skynard, Mountain and Creedence Clearwater Revival, McGlothin chose the John Fogarty-led song from Creedence as an audition song.
“Everybody tells me music is in my blood,” said McGlothin, whose father, Glen, has sang in numerous bands and was the leader singer for Eddie and Party Rockers for years. “This is a huge step forward for me. It will help me get to the next level.”
After his first audition, McGlothin was offered a contract with PCG Artist Development, which has offices in Los Angeles, Nashville and Austin.
Bernard Porter signed McGlothin.
“Bryce has a great blend of country, Blues and rock,” Porter said. “He sounds a lot like Credence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty. But he also has that uniqueness about his voice. We’re excited to have him.”
PCG is comprised of a core, in-office staff and a vast network of providers who work with the most successful artists in the entertainment industry. Through years of experience and success in the industry, their staff is uniquely qualified to prescribe the services and providers you need and the wisdom to know when you need them.
PCG’s providers include award-winning producers and songwriters, social media experts and influencers, performance, vocal and instrument coaches, media trainers, publicists, hair, makeup and wardrobe stylists, photographers, videographers and so much more. With over 100 of the most sought-after coaches, mentors and service providers in the industry, PCG provides training and expertise that is second to none.
“The music industry is one of the toughest industries out there,” McGlothin said. “Only the best make it, and I want to be one of the best.”
McGlothin said the whole experience has been surreal.
“It’s kind of like a dream,” he said. “Last September I never dreamed all this would happen.”
The only thing tougher than getting to the auditions before the American Idol judges has been keeping the results a secret.
“People ask me all the time how I did,” McGlothin said. “People want to know, and I understand that. Natchez nd Vidalia are such small towns, it’s really tough. But everything about American Idol is so tight-lipped. It will be a big relief when I am able to fully talk about it.”
