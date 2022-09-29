A nationally-known arbitrator who spent many summers in Ferriday, said the threat of rail workers striking is still quite possible
Arbitrator Sidney Moreland stated in New Orleans this week that although the two largest unions reached tentative agreements with the railroads on September 15that the encouragement of the Biden Administration, the agreement requires ratification by the membership of the affected unions.
Major U.S. railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers reached a tentative deal last week and averted a potential strike that could have stalled almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked inflation and cost the U.S. economy as much as $2 billion per day.
Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.
Moreland’s great-grandfather wasA.D. Crothers, who ran the railroad depot in Ferriday in the ‘20s and ‘30s. He has several other relatives who lived in Ferriday.
Moreland, who also serves as an arbitrator for the NFL, explained the timelines and legal procedures pursuant to the Railway Labor Act and each of the 12 unions’ constitutional guidelines.
“There is a tentative agreement that was reached at the bargaining table by the representatives of both sides following the ruling from the Presidential Emergency Board on August 16,” Moreland said. “Following the PEB decision, the parties had 30 days to agree to the PEB recommendations and they did so at the eleventh hour averting a strike. Now ratification votes occur, which should conclude by mid-November.”
Moreland stated that if unanimous ratification does not occur by all 12 unions, it does not mean that a strike is inevitable, just that it is possible. Moreland noted that 3 smaller unions have already ratified (IBEW, BRC, and TCU) but that each union’s ratification process is different. He also noted that many unions have provisions that allow for a new contract to be approved despite a failed ratification vote by its’ membership. “There is that possibility,” Moreland added.
And if some unions choose to strike while others do not?
“Solidarity by the unions would more than likely result in a unified strike,” he said. “But, it’s far too premature to predict what the ratification votes will be in the 2 largest unions (SMART-TD and the BLET) and what will follow after the voting. Remember, negotiations never really cease at every step of this long process.”.
Moreland has arbitrated over 2,000 railroad cases over the year.
