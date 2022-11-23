Five people were arrested for stealing copper at the Vidalia Port, according to a Nov. 23 release from the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office.
Damage and stolen copper were estimated at $353,000, according to Bryant Killen, Vidalia Port manager.
Those arrested were: Natalie Duncan Pittman, 33, 8615 La. Hwy 84 West, Ferriday, Britainny Cheyenne Cupstid, 30, 175 North Grove, Vidalia, Hugh W. Hedrick, 34, 360 Traxler Rd., Ferriday, Christopher Thomas Stephens, 35, 208 Airport Rd., Vidalia and Kay K. Harveston, 916 Airport Rd., Vidalia.
Pittman, arrested Oct. 5, was charged with theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and illegal possession of stolen things.
Cupstid, also arrested Oct. 5, was charged with theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and illegal possession of stolen things.
Hedrick, arrested on Oct. 7, was charged with simple criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespass and theft of a motor vehicle.
Stephens, arrested Oct. 10, was charged with theft, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property and illegal possession of stolen things.
Harveston, arrested Nov. 17, was charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
On Sept. 22, CID Unit began an investigation into a report that copper wiring had been cut and stolen from the Vidalia Port.
During the investigation warrants were obtained and multiple arrests were made. The investigation has also identified a wanted subject involved in the crime, Tony Chase Evans, 37.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact CPSO at (318)336-5231 or submit a tip online through the CPSO mobile app.
