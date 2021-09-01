A natural gas leak was reported on CodeRED this afternoon.
The leak is on Hwy. 84 west Ferriday. Traffic is congested and emergency personnel are on the scene.
The public is asked to stay away from the area.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 4:09 pm
