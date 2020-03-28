No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Concordia Parish by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) as of March 28.
Tensas Parish also had no cases reported by LDH. Madison Parish reported one case, Catahoula Parish remained at one death from COVID-19 virus.
Six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Adams County by the Mississippi Department of Health (MDH) as of 6 p.m., March 27. Three cases were reported in Franklin County.
As of noon, March 28, 3,315 total cases in Louisiana have been reported, according to LDH. Fifty-six of 64 parishes have reported cases of COVID-19. Tests completed by the state lab totaled 2,694, and 22,467 commercial tests were completed.
Reported COVID-19 patients who are in hospitals are at 927 with 336 of those on ventilators.
Total cases in Mississippi rose to 663 with 13 total deaths, according to the MDH.
To minimize the risk of spread, LDH officials are advising the public to practice social distancing by not gathering with large groups of people. Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana and introduce the virus to new communities.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a stay at home order for Louisiana residents.
LDH recommends the following measures for each Louisiana resident.
- * Stay home unless it is necessary to go to work or get necessities.
- * Cover your cough.
- * Wash your hands.
For more information about COVID-19 stats or measures to hinder the spread go to www.ldh.la.gov.
