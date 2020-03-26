COVID-19 virus cases continue to rise in Louisiana, but as of today at noon, no cases have been reported in Concordia Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
No person in Madison, or Tensas parishes has tested positive with the virus, according to LDH. Catahoula’s death toll remains at one while Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro reported on its Facebook page non-affiliated clinics had reported three positive cases in Franklin Parish.
In Adams County, three cases, up one from yesterday, have been reported while two cases have been reported in Franklin County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The list was updated at 6 p.m., March 25.
“County case numbers may change slightly when our investigation of patients finds more accurate information on their county of residence,” according to the MDH website.
There were 2,305 cases reported and 83 deaths in Louisiana. Fifty-three of 64 parishes have reported cases, and 2,254 tests have been completed by the state lab. Commercial tests reported to the state were at 15,774. There were 676 reported COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals as of March 26, according to LDH.
The deaths were reported in Hancock, Holmes, Rankin, Tunica, Webster and Wilkinson counties.
There were 485 total cases reported in Mississippi and a total of six deaths. One hundred and eight new cases were reported yesterday, according to MDH. Death totals were updated at 12:25 p.m., March 26.
