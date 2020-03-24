COVID-19 virus cases continue to rise in Louisiana, but as of today at noon, no cases have been reported in Concordia Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
No person in Franklin, Madison, or Tensas parishes has tested positive with the virus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In Adams County, two cases have been reported while three cases have been reported in Franklin County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The list was updated at 6 p.m., March 23.
There were 1,388 cases reported and 46 deaths in Louisiana. Forty-three of 64 parishes have reported cases, and 1,852 tests have been completed by the state lab. Test reported to the state were at 6,751.
There were 320 total cases reported in Mississippi and one death in Hancock County. Seventy-one new cases were reported yesterday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.