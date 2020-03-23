No one has tested positive with COVID-19 virus in Concordia Parish as of noon today, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In Adams County, two people have tested positive while in Franklin County, three have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mississippi State Department of Health which updates their numbers at 6 p.m., daily.
No person in Franklin or Madison parish has tested positive with the virus.
A 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident, who suffered from underlying medical conditions, became the youngest known person to die of COVID-19 virus in Louisiana, March 20, according to the Louisiana Department of Heath.
At noon today, there were 1,172 cases reported and 34 deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Forty-one of 64 parishes have reported cases, and 1,634 tests have been completed by the state lab. Test reported to the state were at 4,314.
Forty-two cases have been reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health as of Sunday evening.
On Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide “stay at home” order requiring Louisiana residents to shelter in place unless going out for essential tasks, as one of the most stringent steps yet to help stop the “community spread” of COVID-19.
The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. today and lasts until April 12.
