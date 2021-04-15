The Concordia Parish Police Jury in conjunction with all Lake Advisory Boards has issued Emergency Order 21-001 that establishes a “no wake zone, idle speeds only” until further notice for Lake St. John, Lake Concordia, Black River Lake and all adjoining waterways.
According to the Jury, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office will enforce this order. 
The emergency order is declared for the safety of boaters as water levels will begin to decrease rapidly with the pumps at the Wild Cow Pumping Station operating to pull water out of the parish.

