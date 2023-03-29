Gerrie Gayle Clem Dawson
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Gerrie Gayle Clem Dawson, 51, of Ridgecrest, La., were held 1 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Lance Hula officiating.
Hazel Claudine Shephard Stogner
Hazel C. Stogner, 84, was born in Newellton, La., on Jan. 01, 1939, to the late Owen Shephard and the late Edna Nation Shephard, and passed from this life Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner, La.
Hazel, an office manager, was preceded in death by her husband Evan Stogner, and her parents.
Hazel is survived by her daughters Kay Buckner and Nan Coley; son Maxie brown; grandchildren Amanda Fife and husband Patrick, Mindy Brown, Gabby Brown Byrd, Chris Brown, Shelly Edna Oglessby and Brad Rushing; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Nettie Toliver Saulsberry
Funeral services for Nettie Toliver Saulsberry, 91, of Wisner, La., were held at 11 am. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at New Zion Baptist Church, Sicily Island, La., with burial following at the church cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Saulsberry died March 19, 2023, at home in Baton Rouge, La.
She is survived by a son, Johnnie Saulsberry of Houston, Texas; daughters Elester S. Owens of Houston; Ester S. Watson of Baton Rouge, La.; and Linda S. Smith of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, three sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Grandsons and great-grandsons served as pallbearers.
Eddie Lee Crockett
Funeral services for Eddie Lee Crockett, 81, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at First Zion Baptist Church, Winnsboro. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Crockett died March 18,2023, at Ruston Nursing and Rehab Center in Ruston, La.
He is survived by his wife, Bessie Louise Crockett of Winnsboro, La.; daughters Patricia Crockett Mayfield and Camille Crockett; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Michael Henry, Johnny Williams, Dramian Crockett, Terry McGhee, Tony Watkins and Sheldon Johnson.
Janie Lynn Taliaferro Cagle
Memorial services for Janie Lynn Taliaferro Cagle, 65, of Winnsboro will be held at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Janie was born Sept. 15, 1957, in Winnsboro to the union of the late Raymond Sheldon “Lefty” Taliaferro and the late Shirley Jo Renfrow Taliaferro and passed from this life on March 25, 2023, in Vicksburg, Miss.
Janie was a 1975 graduate of Winnsboro High School and a 1978 graduate of Louisiana Tech University. Janie taught school for 33 years where she impacted many lives. She loved basketball, fishing, antiques and spending time with her grandson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rod Taliaferro; and sister, Julie Ann Taliaferro.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband Shorty Cagle of Crowville, La.; two sons, Cass Cagle and wife Alexis of Gray, Wes Cagle and wife Kathryn of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandson, William Cagle; two bonus grandsons Drake and Logan; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A message that she would want her grandson William to know is that “I love you as many as the stars”. something her father Raymond would tell her when she was a little girl.
Because of her loving and giving nature as an organ donor, other lives will be saved and improved through her giving.
The family requests that donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Dr. Thomas Clayton Wooldridge
Graveside services for, Dr. Thomas Clayton Wooldridge, 73, of Winnsboro, La., will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Providence Memorial Cemetery Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Craig Beeman officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. util 1 p.m. at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Dr. Wooldridge was born Jan. 25, 1950, in Monroe, La., and passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Dr. Wooldridge was a member of First Baptist Church Winnsboro, La. He was a graduate of Winnsboro High School and also attended Northwestern, and LSU Medical and Oshner’s Medical schools after which he practiced at Franklin Medical Center and Morehouse General Hospital as a general surgeon as well as in general practice medicine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Inez Wooldridge; and a brother, Louis Armand Wooldridge Jr.
He is survived by a nephew, Vince Wooldridge of West Monroe, La.; two nieces, Dawn McCarthy of Winnsboro, La. and Rachael Wooldridge of Montgomery, Texas; and numerous patients and friends in our community.
