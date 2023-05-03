Betty Jean Wooten
Funeral services for Betty Jean Wooten, 67, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Abundant Life Church, Winnsboro, La., with burial following at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, La.
Mrs. Wooten died April 20, 2023, at Ochsner Medical Center in Shreveport, La.
She is survived by sons, Issac Canada, and Jacob Canada; daughters Keisha F. Brooks and Carlease Canada Ross; her mother, Mary Holland, Columbia, La.; brother Leeroy Holland and sister Mary George; 24 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two special friends, Bestine Wooten and Patricia Sellers; and other relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Billy Ross, Derrick Brooks, Shane Holland, Tra Brooks, Leroy Holland and Jasper Doyle.
Shakyra Ta’Jae Gipson
Funeral services for Shakyra Ta’Jae Gipson, 25, of Zachary, La., were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 023, at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro, La.
Burial followed in Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, La.
She died April 21, 2023, at her home in Zachary.
She is survived by her parents, mother Jewel Gipson, Sonya Miles; brothers, Timothy L. Thomas Jr., Darren Gipson and Sharodrick S. Myles; sisters Shakira T. Gipson, Jelyie C. Myles, Shania Myles and Lillie M. Hawkins; members of Capital Missionary Baptist Church family, her pet dog Roxy Ann Gipson and other relatives.
Serving as pallbearers were Darren Myles Gipson, Sharodrick Myles, Timothy Thomas and Charles Ray Gipson.
Ervin Cecil Brown
Services for Ervin Cecil Brown, 94, of Baskin, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Prentis Gandy officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro, LA. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M until service time on Thursday.
Cecil was born on October 20, 1928, and went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2023.
He was a member and deacon of Friendship Baptist Church for over 65 years, faithfully serving the church. He and Allie Beth Brownell Brown were the first couple to be married in the original sanctuary. Cecil lived his life as a true follower of Christ, loving and helpful to all, patient and forgiving, compassionate and charitable to others, family, friends and strangers alike. He was quick to share the Gospel and loved to discuss Scripture with others, not argumentatively, but as means to share his beliefs and to gain an understanding of the beliefs of others while bearing witness to the salvation freely given by our Lord and Savior.
Cecil was a deeply devoted and loving husband and father to his wife and daughters, and an almost daily part of their lives. When his daughters married, Cecil quickly became like a father to his sons-in-law, Pat and Steve. This love and devotion extended to each of his grandchildren, and finally to his great-grandchildren. He was known to them as “Pawpaw”, and he took great pleasure and joy in being with them and interacting with each of them regularly until just a few days before his passing.
Cecil was a voracious reader whose reading speed and comprehension were absolutely amazing. It was not unusual for him to read a 1000 page work in a day. He enjoyed reading both fiction and non-fiction in many genres. Westerns were his preferred written entertainment but his favorite reading materials far above all others were the Holy Bible and Christian literature, to which he devoted several hours of reading and study each day.
Cecil was also an avid watcher of Fox News. When he wasn’t reading, sleeping, or visiting with others, Fox News was his constant companion.
He attended Louisiana Tech University and served in the United States Army for 4 years, being stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. He received his honorable discharge in 1952 and returned home where he worked as a roustabout in the local oilfield until accepting employment from the Louisiana Department of Highways (later called the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development). Cecil was a dedicated employee who oversaw the construction of many roads and bridge projects around Northeast and Central Louisiana for 27 years. Upon his retirement in 1984, he worked full-time in his farming, cattle and hay operations until well into his 80s. He continued to be active and lived at home until a few days prior to his passing, enjoying time at his home with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by Allie Elizabeth Brownell Brown, his wife of 65 years; his daughter, Jane Elizabeth Brown Dean; his parents, E. D. Brown and Della Nobles Brown; his brothers, Randall Rundell Brown, Edward Ray “Jack” Brown, Ervin Gene Brown, and Monroe Noble Brown; his sisters, Myrtis Brown Flint, Myrtle Brown Haire, Pearlie Brown Weems, and Edna Brown Southall.
He is survived by his daughter, Joan Hollis and husband, Patrick of Baskin, LA; son-in-law, Steve Dean and wife, Wendy of Crowville, LA; five grandchildren, Matthew Hollis and wife, Morgan of Baskin, LA, Jonathan Dean and wife, Miranda of Baskin, LA, Erin Hollis of Richmond, VA, Joshua Dean and wife, Lindsey of Baskin, LA, and Jordan Dean and wife, Brittney of Baskin, LA; four great grandchildren, Jonathan Stephen Dean, Jr., Dawson Gayle Dean, Andrew Brown Dean, and Rosemary Elizabeth Hollis; one sister, Jewel Dear; three sisters-in-law, Amy Brown, Sybil Brown, and Joyce Brown; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Hollis, Jonathan Dean, Erin Hollis, Joshua Dean, Jordan Dean, and Jonathan Calhoun. Honorary Pallbearers will be special friend, Byron Kirk Tedeton, Sr. and the deacons of Friendship Baptist Church.
