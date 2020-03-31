Concordia Parish has a second positive COVID-19 report, said Timothy Vanier, Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP).
The patient is a Concordia Parish resident and was tested in a Rapides Parish Hospital after being transported by ambulance March 21.
The 86-year-old patient was showing no signs or symptoms of the COVID-19 virus prior to March 25, but when the patient began to show signs and symptoms of COVID-19 he or she was tested.
“It is impossible to say for sure, but it appears that the patient was not exposed to the COVID-19 virus while in Concordia Parish, and it doesn't appear that this patient exposed anyone in Concordia Parish to the COVID-19 virus,” Vanier said.
That patient's personnel information is being withheld due to HIPAA Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act to the public. Notifications have been made to the ambulance service infection control officer that transported the patient and protocols/procedures are being followed.
The patient is being treated in a hospital in Rapides Parish.
“Once again the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is asking the public to take exposure precautions seriously,” Vanier said. “Keep not just you and your families safety in mind, but the safety of your neighbors and community in mind as well. Please follow the ‘Stay At Home Order’ issued by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.
If it is absolutely necessary to shop for groceries or needed items for your residence, leave your family at home when you go shop if at all possible and try to limit the amount of people that are entering the grocery stores, hardware stores,Wal-Mart, etc. Remember to follow the social distancing of six feet while you are in the store and show that same respect to others for their safety as well as yours. Please be patient when shopping and remember that we are all in this together.”
