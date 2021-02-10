The Concordia Parish Police Jury tabled action on the purchase of a knuckle boom/grapple truck and took care of a number of other matters during its regular meeting Monday night.
Jury Vice-President Adam Probst presided at the meeting in the absence of President Joe Parker.
Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said a cost analysis of the purchase of a knuckle boom/grapple truck revealed that fix costs would be $180,000 for the purchase of the truck.
Re-occurring costs, she said, would amount to $266,420.70, including:
-- $5,000, insurance (using average costs; fleet insurance pricing).
-- $4,464.42, liability (using solid waste Workman Compensation code averages to 5.4% of gross wages).
-- $126,696.28, salaries and benefits (fulltime staff of one operator at $14.62 per hour and two laborers at $12.75 each per hour).
-- $70,000, disposal (using 2020 costs)
-- $30,160, fuel (estimate of 200 miles per day, five days a week, .56 mileage rate).
-- $30,100, maintenance (estimating $2,500 per month for repairs/maintenance).
Burley said disposal of waste would have to be at a certified landfill unless the parish is under a state of emergency with a Department of Environmental Quality certified burn site.
“We can’t afford this,” juror Willie Yearby said.
Jurors agreed to table the matter for further study.
In other action, the Jury:
Appointed Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill to replace the late sheriff Kenneth Hedrick on the Concordia Communications District.
Ratified purchase orders and bank statement.
Approved occupational licenses for:
DSNP (print decals/monogramming), Alex Harrison, 105 Woodmount Road.
D&P Diesel (diesel mechanic shop), Donnie Dodge, 5348 Hwy. 84, Vidalia.
Reviewed work orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.