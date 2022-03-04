The Big Idaho Potato Truck will be making a splash at the 8th Annual Cruise for a Cure in Vidalia Saturday on the Vidalia Riverfront.

The Relay for Life fund-raiser will also have food vendors, a silent auction, raffles and plenty of unique cars

The Tater Team will be on hand to answer any questions.

The Big Idaho® Potato Truck is a 72-foot long flatbed trailer featuring a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide and 11.5-foot tall, 4 ton Idaho® potato. 

It’s also the star of the Idaho Potato Commission’s national television advertising campaign. 

After being seen by hundreds of millions of Americans, the most frequently asked question is, "Is it real?" The team says it will never tell...but if it is, the Big Idaho® Potato would…

  • Be the equivalent of 21,562 medium-size potatoes!
  • Weigh 802 times more than the largest potato ever grown, which clocked in at 11 pounds!
  • Make 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes!
  • Make close to 1 million French fries!
  • Take nearly 7,000 years to grow!
  • Take about 2 years to bake!

 

