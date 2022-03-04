Potato Truck to be in Vidalia Saturday Mar 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Big Idaho Potato Truck will be making a splash at the 8th Annual Cruise for a Cure in Vidalia Saturday on the Vidalia Riverfront.The Relay for Life fund-raiser will also have food vendors, a silent auction, raffles and plenty of unique carsThe Tater Team will be on hand to answer any questions. The Big Idaho® Potato Truck is a 72-foot long flatbed trailer featuring a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide and 11.5-foot tall, 4 ton Idaho® potato. It’s also the star of the Idaho Potato Commission’s national television advertising campaign. After being seen by hundreds of millions of Americans, the most frequently asked question is, "Is it real?" The team says it will never tell...but if it is, the Big Idaho® Potato would…Be the equivalent of 21,562 medium-size potatoes!Weigh 802 times more than the largest potato ever grown, which clocked in at 11 pounds!Make 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes!Make close to 1 million French fries!Take nearly 7,000 years to grow!Take about 2 years to bake! -- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Potato Motor Vehicle Transports Truck Vendor Idaho Big Idaho Potato Truck Flatbed Trailer Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Vidalia Mardi Gras Parade Mar 2, 2022 Church news Feb 23, 2022 Bible study slated for First Baptist Read more Sanders chosen Elementary Student Of Year Feb 23, 2022 Sadie Lea Sanders, a Monterey School fifth grader, has been named Concordia Parish’s Elemen… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDoes McGlothin’s ‘Born On The Bayou’ impress Idol judges?Chief, officers could face chargesWild fast start sends No. 5 Ouachita to quarterfinalsOuachita Christian sweeps District 2-1A accoladesWest Monroe woman arrested for aggravated flight from officerPolar Bear Classic results: West Monroe's win over Barbe highlights weekendNo upsets this time: West Monroe beats Southwood to advanceGilmore indicted on murder chargeLady Wildcats defeat Albany, advance to state championship gameWest Monroe's Johnson, Ruston's Graf earn top All-District honors Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
