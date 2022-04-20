WALKERS WILL once again show their support for cancer research, those battling cancer, cancer survivors, and remembering those who were taken by the deadly disease. The 2022 Miss-Lou Relay For Life is on May 6th at the Vidalia Municipal Complex. The 2020 Relay was canceled because of COVID-19, and last year’s Relay was held as a drive-through on the Vidalia Riverfront. Pictured above past Relay participants march, throwing beads and frisbees. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis)
The 2022 Miss-Lou Relay for Life will return to the Vidalia Municipal Complex on Friday, May 6
The 2020 Relay was canceled because of COVID-19, and last year’s relay was held as a drive-through on the Vidalia Riverfront.
“We are excited to be able to Relay in person again this year and see each smiling face,” said Relay Chairwoman Denise Davis.
The 2021 Miss-Lou Relay for Life raised $48,460 on the Vidalia Riverfront.
“There’s still time to start a team, join a team or sign up as an individual,” Davis said. “All sign-ups are on-line now at www.cancer.org. This year all T-shirts are received by mail. Survivors receive a free shirt by signing up on-line & registering as a survivor. They will receive a link by email after registering to order their shirt. For team members who raise $100 and who are registered online, they will automatically receive an email as well as a shirt.”
The first lap is the survivor lap at 5:30 p.m., and the relay will end at 10 p.m.
“Sponsors are still needed, and it’s not too late to have a tent site on relay night,” Davis said.
Luminaria bags ($10), yard signs ($25) & torches ($100) can be purchased from any team in advance. Luminaria bags can also be purchased the night of Relay.
To purchase or to receive more info contact Davis at (318) 953-0461 or Sarah Allen at (601) 431-5141
The event started out in 1995 in the Natchez Mall parking lot before moving to the Vidalia Riverfront in 2000.
The Miss-Lou Relay for Life has ranked at or near the top in per capita nationwide for the past several years.
