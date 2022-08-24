Trinity Medical may possibly receive a turning lane in its main front entrance.
Board members discussed the move in their regular monthly meeting Monday night.
The board authorized Chairman Jim Graves to sign papers regarding a request through a capital outlay resolution for the turning lane. Board members hope this will make the entrance safer for residents.
“We’ve got the emergency entrance, but we want to put in a turning lane to the main entrance because people go so fast on that highway that somebody is going to get rear-ended,” Graves said. “It’s not if, but when. We have had one wreck there. Plus, it’s across from a street going into Concordia Parish Academy.”
Trinity had to re-apply for the turning lane due to a rise in costs.
“We have been approved for the funds and are in line to get the money,” Graves said. “We had to re-apply because the cost has gone up.”
Graves said the Louisiana Department of Transportation will send representatives to the Trinity to assess what needs to be done.
Additionally, Trinity Medical posted a net revenue of $78,135 for the month before depreciation and interest totaling $311,190 showed a loss of $233.55, said Trinity Medical Chief Financial Officer Spencer Holder.
Holder said part of that money is non-cash and the hospital will receive that money back.
Trinity had $2,307,443 in total revenue and total expenses of $2,074,388.
Holder said there have been 8,835 emergency room visits in the fiscal year that ends in October.
Trinity Medical Board members also renewed a contract for a year for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office security services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.