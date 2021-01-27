For the second time in 10 days, only one alderman showed up for the Town of Ferriday monthly meeting.
This second meeting was scheduled for Jan. 21 at Ferriday Hall after only one alderman showed up at the Jan. 12 meeting.
A third meeting has been scheduled via Zoom this week – Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m.
Alderman Elijah "Stepper" Banks was the lone alderman to attend the two previous meetings that were canceled due to a lack of a quorum.
Aldermen Andre Keys, Gloria Lloyd, Gail Pryor and Brandi Bacon were absent at both meetings.
"I appreciate everyone who came out in this weather, and apologize for not having a quorum," said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner. "Maybe next time we can have a quorum and talk about a lot of good things coming to Ferriday.
“I spent today helping clean up the (Seventh Grade) gym. We're going to have a good, bonafide recreation program and a place for people to exercise. We're just asking everyone to be patient. We are also planning clean up days. We're going to start over the tracks and work our way into town."
Gloria Lloyd told the Sentinel that two aldermen tested positive for COVID-19 after a December meeting and that she was told a New Year's Eve party was held at Ferriday Hall which had 800 people in attendance.
"I think we need to suspend use of Ferriday Hall until after this pandemic," Lloyd said. "I'm not going back to a meeting until I know it is entirely safe."
Items on the Thursday agenda include discussion of the recent audit, as well as WastePro and JCP contracts.
Turner said voting on a new police chief will be postponed indefinitely.
Herman Curry is currently serving as interim police chief.
