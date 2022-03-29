top story Schools cancelled Wednesday Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson announced that Concordia Parish schools will be closed Wednesday because of expected severe weather around noon. Delta Charter also cancelled classes for Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson School Class Weather Delta Noon Charter Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +4 DC robotics team places at state Mar 9, 2022 Vex Robotics teams from Delta Charter competed in State Competition on Tuesday, March 8th at LSUA. Read more Vidalia Mardi Gras Parade Mar 2, 2022 Church news Feb 23, 2022 Bible study slated for First Baptist Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustThe Wall Street Journal: Biden laptop finally news fit to printMcCraney polishes off brilliant Neville career with Player of the YearPieces slowly but surely coming together for Sterlington baseballMARTIN: West Monroe powerlifting teams shine in host eventWest Monroe begins district play with a bangWossman's Jones maintains success in Class 3AFP track teams run strong in ArkansasWest Monroe spends $3.7M for center’s roof, kitchenWest Monroe man accused of harassing wife via Facebook Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
