Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said Concordia Parish residents need to be prepared for some harsh winter weather over the next few days.
"We need to prepare ourselves now and not wait until the last minute." Hedrick said. "Make sure that you have food and water and gas your cars up. Get all of your shopping done before the weather arrives. Check on your neighbors and any elderly persons in the parish. If you have a heater, keep a check on it and ensure that it is positioned correctly so that it doesn’t cause a fire. If your power goes out, make sure that you don’t use your generators indoors or under carport, station it away from your house so that the fumes don’t enter your home. Bring your pets inside. Stay off of the highways and limit your travels for emergencies only."
Hedrick said anyone needing help please call 911 or (318) 336-5231.
"Your safety is our priority and we are here to help," he said. "If anyone gets a flat on their vehicle or has car trouble on the highway in the coming days, please call 911 or 318-336-5231 to let us know where you are. We can come help you with the flat and ensure that you get home safely."
