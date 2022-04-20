Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick has concerns with recent Ferriday Board of Aldermens’ proposal to assist the Ferriday Police Department with eight officers patrolling the town.
Hedrick met with Ferriday alderman Andre Keys and town attorney Philip Letard last week to discuss the logistics of the sheriff’s department assisting the town.
“There are some things that still need to be worked on,” Hedrick said. “We are here for the whole parish. If the town can come up with some type of agreement that suits everyone, then I will be happy to do my part.”
A special meeting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at Ferriday Town Hall to discuss the proposal.
Originally, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office proposed a contract offering Ferriday eight officers working in two-man shifts. According to the proposal, Ferriday would pay CPSO $44,000 a month.
But Keys presented a motion last month to allow the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department to completely take over the town’s law enforcement.
At a later meeting, Keys amended the proposal from indefinitely to a year, while taking away the entire Ferriday Police Department.
At that time, Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner took exception to Keys’ request to eliminate the Ferriday Police Department.
“First of all, this town is safe, even without the Sheriff’s Department here,” Turner said. “A lot of towns are having problems. I do not want our police department eliminated. For the small amount of resources our department has, I think they do a heck-of-a job.”
Among Hedrick’s concerns are that Ferriday appointed their police chief, and having to give a 30-day notice if the sheriff’s department decides to end its agreement.
Currently, Ferriday’s Chief of Police is appointed by the mayor and approved by aldermen.
Rep. C. Travis Johnson announced last month that he plans to address a proposal he has presented to the House Legislative Services to have the chief of police elected in Ferriday.
Letard said the aldermen are working to present a compromising proposal to Hedrick.
“I would love to see the town have some deputies help the police department without disbanding the department,” Letard said. “We just want the town to be safe. We are working out some details and part of that is we need to be specific on where the money to pay them is coming from. We need something in writing for us to look at. Then it will have to be voted on.”
