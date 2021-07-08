Former Concordia Parish Superintendent Whest Shirley has been named director of Concordia Parish Academy, replacing Nancy Anders, who retired as director at CPA after 31 years in education.
Concordia Parish Schools Superintendent Toyua Watson also announced that Robert Haskel has been named principal at Ferriday Junior High, Tamantha Miller has been named assistant principal at CPA and Elsa Carter has been named assistant principal at Ferriday Junior High.
“We are both blessed and excited to have them leading our schools,” Watson said.
Watson said other changes will go before the Concordia Parish School Board for approval.
Shirley said being director at CPA marks the first time in his 30 years of education that he will be working directly with elementary students.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be the new Director at CPA,” Shirley said. “I look forward to leading the successful program that Mrs. Anders and her staff have been running. My apprehension was eased and my nerves were calmed when a kindergarten student ran up to me last week, hugged me and said, ‘I’m so glad you are going to be my new principal.’”
Shirley spent four years as superintendent of Concordia Parish schools. His contract was not renewed by the Concordia Parish School Board.
“I certainly have no regrets,” Shirley said. “It gave me a new perspective on the system, learning what everybody’s job is from the top on down. There are a lot of moving parts and every single person plays a major role.”
