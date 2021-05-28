A Ferriday man was shot Thursday afternoon after an altercation with three individuals earlier in the day.
Michael Tennessee Jr., 20, 107 Myers St., Ferriday, was shot at 12:35 p.m Thursday at Maryland and 5th Street.
According to Ferriday Investigator Del’Marcus Johnson, Tennessee was involved in a verbal altercation with Rayshon Hawkins, Aldre Wilkins and Mohnterrius Jefferson, all of Ferriday, earlier Thursday at Aiden’s Grocery on E.E. Wallace in Ferriday.
According to Johnson, Ferriday police talked with Hawkins, Wilkins and Jefferson and were on their way to talk to Tennessee when a call came of shots fired.
Police arrived on the scene to find Tennessee shot in the lower stomach.
Tennessee was taken to Trinity Medical and air-lifted to Rapides General in Alexandria.
Johnson said Tennessee underwent surgery Friday morning and is in stable condition.
Hawkins was charged with attempted second degree murder, while Wilkins and Jefferson were charged with principle to second degree murder.
The three are being held at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.